Laboratory Technician Tees Lab Tech By Night Mom By Day - Mother Mama Female Scientist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This lab week design says, "Lab Tech By Night, World's Best Mom By Day." Love your night shift laboratory technician profession? Women, pair with scrubs and gloves for medical laboratory professionals week! Know a third shift laboratory technician or night shift medical technologist mom who NEEDS this? Great for any clinical medical laboratory scientist professional, or medical science student. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only