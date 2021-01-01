From radiant fire
Radiant Fire Lab Grown 1/2 Ct Round Diamond Three Stone Ring, VS/SI clarity, D E F color, in 14K White Gold
Radiant Fire Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry is produced with exceptional quality and workmanship. Lab grown diamonds have the same chemical, optical and physical properties of mined diamonds. They are every bit a diamond at the molecular level and produce the very same durability, fire and sparkle found in diamonds. This three stone ring is set with lab grown diamonds with a minimum clarity of VS/SI and color D E F. Total carat weight is 1/2 ct. Polished 14K white gold finishes the high end look. Because lab grown diamonds are man-made in a laboratory rather than being mined from nature, they are an environmentally-friendly option for consumers wanting a true diamond. Lab grown diamonds are also conflict-free and sustainable. They are diamonds in every way, except for their origin. Each Radiant Fire? Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry piece is delivered in a nice, wooden gift box, making it ideal for special occasions. Make gift giving special with this beautiful piece of jewelry.Metal Weight: 2.53 gramsJewelry Type: FineRing Style: Three Stone BandJewelry Finish: High PolishGender: Women'sMetal: GoldGold Karat: 14 KaratMetal Color: WhiteRing Size: 9Lab Grown Diamond Details:Clarity: VS/SIColor: D-E-FShape: RoundCut: FacetedSize: 4mm, 3.2mmWeight: 1/2 cttw.Quantity: 1, 2Jewelry Setting: ProngYour item arrives in a complimentary red gift box, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: India