From red barrel studio
Laarni 2 Drawer Nightstand
Advertisement
An elegant blend of black and stainless steel gives this transitional nightstand a glamorous look. With two large English dovetail drawers, this gorgeous piece makes it easy to keep your bedroom organized. Center drawer glides provide smooth functionality. Sleek, straight legs and a simple, squared-off frame give it a strong and attractive silhouette. Place this two-drawer nightstand beside a matching bed to create a pulled-together aesthetic in any bedroom.