La Samaritaine by Alphonse Mucha. 15 inches wide by 35 inches tall. Framed in a two inch wide and three quarter inch tall black frame with light wood grain look. Our giclee prints are printed on matte paper. That means they will have a rich, deep color gamut. I love giclee prints made using matte paper for the way the color absorbs and reflects light. This print will be treated with our Acrylic Finish. Acrylic Finish replaces the glass with a textured finish that gives the print the look and feel of an original painting. This finish also has a non-glare effect that makes viewing your picture more enjoyable. Alphonse Mucha 1860 - 1939. Czech artist, painter, graphic artist and illustrator. Best known for his Art Nouveau style depictions of Sarah Bernhardt for theatrical productions. He also produced illustrations, advertisements, decorative panels. His most influential education was obtained at the Academie Julian and Academie Colarossi in 1888 and 1889 under the tutaledge of professors Jules Lefebvre who specialized in female nudes and allegorical painting, and Jean-Paul Laurens who specialized in historical and religious paintings. After attending these schools his first success were creating illustrations for the weekly magazine La Vie populaire and a book by Guy de Maupassant called The Useless Beauty. His big break came when he began creating posters for Sarah Berhnardt. He happend to be at the printer correcting proofs when Berhardt called needing an illustration of her roll in Gismonda. She was so happy with his work that she gave him a six year contract. Suddenly his work was all over Paris and Mucha was famous. He created posters depicting her rolls in La Dame aux Camelias, Lorenzaccio, Media, La Tosca and Hamlet. Mucha himself most wished to be known for his historical paintings depicting the Slav Epic, a history of the slavic peoples. Tangletown Fine Art La Samaritaine by Alphonse Mucha, Framed Wall Art, 15"x35", Ready to Hang | BH58756P114-1131