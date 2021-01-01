La Roche Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60

Advanced UVA/UVB protection for face in an 100% oil-free, dry-touch texture. Absorbs pore-clogging oil even in heat and humidity. Wont cause breakouts. A synergistic combination of advanced UVA/ UVB filters for broad spectrum SPF 60 protection and a powerful antioxidant complex to protect against damaging free radicals. Benefits: Anti-shine complex of [Perlite + Silica] to absorb up to 250% of its weight in sweat and oil 100% oil-free, non-comedogenic formula Water Resistant (80 minutes), allergy-tested, dermatologist-tested, tested on sensitive skin, fragrance-free, paraben-free, Oxybenzone-free. **Winner! Best Bodycare 2017 as voted for by SkinStore customers.**