From jacquemus
JACQUEMUS La Robe Laurier in Sage
Advertisement
JACQUEMUS La Robe Laurier in Sage Self: 55% linen 45% viscoseEmbroidery & Lining: 100% cotton. Made in Portugal. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zip closure. Adjustable shoulder and back strapsUnderwire cups. Front fabric overlayGathered fabric at side. Side slit detail at hem. JQUF-WD95. 211DR14-211 111530. About the designer: At only 19 years of age, Parisian designer Simon Porte Jacquemus birthed his eponymous label to pay homage to his mother. Since then, the brand has been showcasing womenswear with a child-like spirit and a simplistic freedom. JACQUEMUS is confidently experimental yet refined with every asymmetrical, deconstructed, and oversized masterpiece.