Artemide La Petite Floor Lamp - Color: Black

A balance between the classic and chic. The La Petite Floor Lamp by Artemide combines simple elements to make a bold statement. Its traditional style lampshade is crafted from plastic and is attached to the angled stem with a delicate short arm. Within the shade is an energy-efficient LED light source (sold separately) and two diffusers that deliver a soft mix of direct and indirect illumination. Completed with a sturdy round base, this fixture brings a contemporary presence to your living spaces or bedrooms. Shape: Cone. Color: Black.