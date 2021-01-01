La Marie Chair, Set of 2 by Kartell - Color: Orange (G878535)

Advertisement
The first of its kind as the world's first single mold polycarbonate, transparent chair, the La Marie Chair brings home an enduring, iconic silhouette. Thanks it its material, the modern dining chair is capable of straddling both a robust quality while maintaining a light and airy feature; making it perfectly suited for indoor and outdoor use. At the same time, the traditional profile of the contemporary chair brings together two design worlds that weren't previously connected. Furnish any modern space with the La Marie Chair for a truly timeless addition. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Orange.