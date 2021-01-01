From breast cancer awareness month mexican designs.

La Mama Mas Chingona - Mexican Mom Breast Cancer Fighter T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

La Mama Mas Chingona is a Breast Cancer Awareness Month Mexican design featuring text, hearts and Breast Cancer Awareness pink ribbon. A special design for a Mexican mom who fought or fights and is proud to wear this in October to raise awareness. Get this for a breast cancer fighter mom for October which is the breast cancer awareness month. A design for warrior mexican mother battling the disease and being an inspiration and model to everyone. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com