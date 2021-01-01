Stainless steel case with a black (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel set with diamonds bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29.5 mm. Case thickness: 4.5 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Additional Info: 100 diamonds set on bezel (.048ct). La Grande Classique Diamond Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines La Grande Classique Diamond Quartz Black Dial Ladies Watch L4.308.0.57.2.