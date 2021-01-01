Stainless steel case with a white (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White mother of pearl dial with black hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Longines calibre L420 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines La Grande Classique de Longines White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch L45124052.