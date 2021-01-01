Mojo LA Clippers Deluxe 2-Piece Backpack and Carry on Set, Blue

Advertisement
Two of our best selling items are offered as an unbeatable travel set, combining our Premium Backpack with our durable hard-case spinner. Available in 3 complimentary colors. The L204 Series Carry-On Hardcase has multi-directional spinner wheels that offer incredible 360° upright maneuverability. Composed of 100% ABS material, it is designed to absorb impact. Its micro diamond texture reduces visible abrasions. It also has a fully lined interior with elastic garment straps, and interior zipper pocket for delectate items, top and side handles that make it easy to lift. The L704 Series All-Purpose Travel Backpack is built with water resistant ballistic nylon. There are 2 main compartments- 1 padded compartment to hold a 19 in. laptop; the other to store your books, binders, files and folders. Also contains pen loops and cardholders. Features a Spine Saver shoulder pad shock absorber, a back airflow system, and a back strap that enables the backpack to slip over the handle of your wheeled luggage. Color: NAVY.