From pageone lighting
La Botella LED Linear Suspension Light by PageOne Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished - (PP121234-DT/AL)
Advertisement
La Botella LED Linear Suspension Light from PageOne Lighting offers an intriguing yet straightforward fixture with which to light ones room. A line of pendant lights hangs from a single canopy, each calling to mind the look of a bottle. The pendant lights housing units are crafted from aluminum for strength, while the shades are white acrylic and glass to diffuse the energy-efficient LED light for an even glow, free of any harsh glares. A world-renowned lighting and dÃ©cor brand, PageOne offers a variety of modern lighting collections that embody the brands vision of creating environmentally-conscious yet stylish lighting. Among its most popular options is the Wilbur LED, a line of futuristic pendant lighting made of durable aluminum finished in matte black that features long-life LED lamping, support for bright 3000K color temperature, and ELV/TRIAC dimming capability. All PageOne fixtures offer unmatched quality combined with the unique style that bodes well with todays interiors. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Aluminum with Deep Taupe