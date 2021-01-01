Hudson Valley Lighting L805 Mini Hinsdale 5 Light 27" Tall Integrated LED Column Table Lamp Aged Brass Lamps Table Lamps

Hudson Valley Lighting L805 Mini Hinsdale 5 Light 27" Tall Integrated LED Column Table Lamp FeaturesDurable metal construction with marble accentsComes with frosted glass globe shadesIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch Dimmer switchUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 26-3/4"Width: 6"Product Weight: 15 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 15 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 5Lumens: 300Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Aged Brass