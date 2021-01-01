From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting L435 Girard Single Light 56" Tall Swing Arm Floor Lamp Aged Silver Lamps Floor Lamps Floor Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting L435 Girard Single Light 56" Tall Swing Arm Floor Lamp FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a metal dome shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Dimmer switchUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 56"Width: 19"Product Weight: 15 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Floor Lamps Aged Silver

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com