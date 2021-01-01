Hudson Valley Lighting L1054 Hague Single Light 14" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Belgian Linen Shade Polished Nickel Lamps Table Lamps

Hudson Valley Lighting L1054 Hague Single Light 14" Tall Buffet Table Lamp with Belgian Linen Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and crystalBelgium linen shade included(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requireddimmer switchUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 10"Cord Length: 96"Shade Height: 8"Shade Diameter: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel