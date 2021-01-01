L-Shaped Modern Space-Saving Corner Large Home Brown Office Computer Desk With Storage Bag And Iron Hook

This L-shaped desk is composed of a sturdy MDF board and a heavy metal frame. It has a simple appearance and can be placed in the corner of the room without taking up space. Secondly, a large desktop can provide a huge space, and 2-3 monitors or screens, books, papers, documents and plants can be placed on the spacious desktop. This writing desk provides ample space for using laptops, supporting computer monitors and peripherals, writing, and drawing. Use this desk in the study, bedroom, living room, children's room, office, as a computer desk, study desk, and game table. We believe this desk can be your favorite