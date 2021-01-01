Merax L-Shaped Computer, Left or Right Set Up, Vintage Brown Industrial Style Corner Open Shelves Desk, 47.25 x 35.4 x 31 inches

Spacious Workstation:This tasteful, vintage-style writing desk unifies rigid metal with dark, wooden boards, resulting in a unique display of delicate charm. You can use the entire stretch to work, draw, study, and accomplish a lot of things at home or in the office.Created with a modern and unique touch, this workstation can make any setting look better than before. This complements and blends in well with office and home environments. Stable for Work：The thicker metal frame ,High quality MDF board, and adjustable feet work to ensure that your computer desk is stable and won't wobble with every stroke of your pen or button pressed on your keyboard. It is created to be stable and wobble-free and is bound to be wear-resistant and durable which makes it a good value for money. Free Installation Design on the Left or Right:The shelves can be set up on the left or right side for your convenience. With a large table area and 4 storage shelves that can be installed on the left or the right, everything can be in reach; if you need the space for a large computer tower, feel free to remove the second shelf for some extra room. Effortless Assembly:Equipped with all the tools you need, this table won’t even make you break a sweat. This can be set up in a breeze by following simple and straightforward instructions from the manual. Time-saving and convenient, you can set up your workstation in 30 minutes.