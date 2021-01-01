L Shape Writing Desk With Shelves

Tired of a messy desk with stacks of files and other documents? With a desktop shelf and two-tiered bottom shelf, the L-shaped desk fits corner perfectly to maximize your existing office space. The wooden desk is designed with a unique, spacious top, while the top and bottom shelves keep everything organized. The black-finished metal frame supports the desk, with '"X" shaped design for added style and security. Let the Drebo Desk creats a strong, efficient, motivational workplace for you. Color: Brown