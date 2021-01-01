Topov L Shape Couch Living Room Furniture Sofas, Gray

Comfortable sectional sofa: The cushions you sit on are nice and firm. You'll never have to worry about sinking in.The more you sit in it the better. Thicker cushions and fluffy back cushions provide you with much support. Sofa Set includes: 1 x 3-seat sofa, 1 x chaise lounge, 1 x storage ottoman, 6 x pillows(Note:Our delivery time is from Monday to Friday and is not delivered on weekends. If you want to receive the product on weekends, you will need to pay an additional $250. Thank you for your understanding.) "Serpentine Springs Sinuous springs are “S” shaped and run from the front of the seat to the back where they are clipped to the frame. These springs are connected using cord from side to side. They offer the spring of a coiled seat but unlike coil options if one fails you can replace a single one rather than the entire seat." Overall dimensions:104.7”L x 79.33”W x 34.6”H. Ottoman dimensions:33”L x 19.6”D x 18.1”H.(Detailed size information can be found in the product picture). Easy to to assemble, instructions and hardware included.Please note,the package may be damaged during the transport, but the item is still in good condition inside the box, Please open the box and check carefully,Do not worry,Your benefit will be highly guaranteed. NOTE:Before placing your order,please make sure your SHIPPING ADDRESS&PHONE NO.are CORRECT,before delivering, CARRIER WILL CALL YOU to confirm the specific delivery time and someone needs to be available to SIGN FOR IT. In addition, we will email or call you to confirm your shipping information, please reply to us ASAP to get early shipment . Once confirmed , we will call the truck and ready to ship for you. If you need to cancel after confirming, we will charge $25 for handling fee. Thank you!