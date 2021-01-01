ANYSUN L Shape Computer Desk with Storage Bag and Iron Hook Study Writing Table for Home Office,Modern Simple Style PC Desk, Black Metal Frame,Space-Saving Corner Work Station（Dark Gray ）

1. Sturdy Construction: The L shaped desk is constructed by solid MDF board and heavy duty metal frame to offers a large weight capacity and provide you with years of service. Besides, wide desktop can offer massive space to lay 2-3 monitors or screens, books, papers, documents, and plants on the spacious desktop. 2. L-Shaped Multipurpose Desk: A versatile, space-saving design that offers style and functionality this writing desk provides plenty of space for using a laptop, supporting a computer monitor and peripherals, writing, drawing and more. Using this desk for study, bedroom, living room, children's room, office, as a computer desk, study table, game table. 3. Modern Wooden Desk: This sturdy wooden desk stands out with its modern, sleek and elegant appearance, providing you with a workspace that is both simple and attractive. So it is really suitable for your home or office. 4. Extra Storage Bag & Iron Hook: Come with additional storage bag and Iron hook, which will help organize your working space more efficiently. You can select to fix them on the left or right side of the desk frame according to your preference. 5.Easy To Assemble: To make assembling this sturdy L-shaped desk as effortless as possible, we have included quite clear instructions and all necessary parts in the package. Product Name :L-Shaped Computer Desk, Large Home Office Desk with Storage Bag and Iron Hook, Industrial Gaming Writing Study Desk, Computer Gaming Desk, Space-Saving Corner Work Station Main Color: Dark Gray Main Material :MDF Package Size :47.64 * 24.21 * 6.10 inches 52.32lbs Whether Installation Manual is provided:Yes