Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Lamb & Brown Rice Formula Dry Dog Food, 12-lb bag + Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets L

Make your doggo’s dinner a real winner with Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Lamb & Brown Rice Formula Dry Dog Food and Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Lamb & Brown Rice Formula Canned Dog Food. This limited-ingredient dry food is a grain-inclusive yet gluten-free dry dog food specially designed for your little canine buddy. The naturally occurring amino acids in lamb help maintain your pooch’s strong muscles, while the fiber in brown rice helps support her healthy digestion. The wet formula contains a premium-quality protein source not commonly used in pet foods and a premium quality carbohydrate. This unique blend assures high digestibility and contains all of the nutrients, vitamins and minerals necessary for your dog.