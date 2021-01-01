From alpha industries
Alpha Industries L-2B Dragonfly Blood Chit Jacket
The L-2B flight jacket was introduced in the early 1950s as a bomber jacket used specifically by the USAF. The flight jacket went through many specification updates including the removal of the oxygen tab, snap tabs and epaulets, along with the USAF logo as the jacket was eventually adopted by the Navy and other branches of the armed forces. The L-2B Dragonfly Blood Chit Jacket updates the historical blood chit design with a modern silhouette for a look that bridges two worlds. Slim fit bomber jacket is suitable for protection in temperatures above 40Â° F. Lightweight shell in a matte nylon fabrication. Reversible design features back blood-chit panel, an homage to military history that was used by servicemen and women to communicate with foreign troops in order to negotiate safe return. Rib-knit collar. Full-length zip with inner draft flap. Long sleeves with rib-knit cuffs. Snap-flap hand pockets. Inner snap-button pockets. Utility and pen pocket at the left sleeve with signature Remove Before Flight tag. Rib-knit hemline. Tonal logo embroidery at the inner draft flap. Full inner lining. Style #MJL46000C1. Body: 100% nylon; Knit: 67% polyester, 33% spandex; Lining: 100% nylon. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.