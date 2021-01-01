From christopher knight home
Kyston Rectangle Acacia & Iron Dining Table - Black/Teak - Christopher Knight Home
In a daring combination of acacia wood and iron, this modern outdoor Christopher Knight Home Kyston Rectangle Acacia and Iron Dining Table will be sure to please all those invited to enjoy a meal together over it. Upscale elegance comes together harmoniously with clean, unadulterated design; this piece's contemporary, slatted top is sealed to protect its surface against spills and stains, which means clean-up after dinner will be an absolute breeze. Add chairs to this table to create the perfect outdoor dining space or you could use the table off to the side to serve from while entertaining guests. You will appreciate the versatility of this Christopher Knight Home Kyston Rectangle Acacia and Iron Dining Table.