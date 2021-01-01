From red barrel studio
Kymbella Side Chair
Advertisement
This transitional style dining side chair will set the stage for your most impressive meals and memorable gatherings. Made with solid wood and wood veneer construction, the simple design of this piece will provide a transitional and elegant feeling. This chair is exquisitely detailed with framing nailhead trim and soft curves along the arches' backs, creating the perfect setting for a warm and inviting meal. The fabric upholstery of the chairs offers added comfort to the design to provide extra enjoyment to the experience. This dining set includes side chairs, a rectangular dining table, and a bench, which are optional and sold separately.