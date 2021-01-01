Kylan 3-Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier

Named as a tribute to the 4 C's of the diamond rating system, this version of the Kylan collection was inspired to be a concept of earthen origin and designed to beautifully reflect the essence of contemporary construction. Color, Carat, Cut and Clarity have all been addressed in the elemental form of this shimmering fixture. The expansive glow refracting through the individual facets of rich wood insures a dazzling environment addressing both form and function. As a hanging jewel chandelier, it can become a great centerpiece of exploration and discussion. This fixture is made of specially treated wood composite material with a protective layer to last a long time. Finish: Wenge/Bronze