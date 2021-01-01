Visual Comfort KW5740 Verso 20" LED Mini Single Pendant by Kelly Wearstler Antique Burnished Brass / Alabaster Indoor Lighting Pendants

Visual Comfort KW5740 Verso 20" LED Mini Single Pendant by Kelly Wearstler Verso LED Mini Single Pendant Features Designed by Kelly Wearstler Integrated LED lighting Clear glass or alabaster shades Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 20" Overall Height: 55-3/4" Min Custom Height: 29" Width: 2" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Canopy Size: 5-1/4" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Lights: 1 Bulbs Included: Yes Wattage: 6 Lumens: 500 Voltage: 120 volts Antique Burnished Brass / Alabaster