Visual Comfort KW3135 Cachet 28" Table Lamp in Aged Iron with Linen Shade by Kelly Wearstler Aged Iron Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort KW3135 Cachet 28" Table Lamp in Aged Iron with Linen Shade by Kelly Wearstler Cachet Table Lamp in Aged Iron with Linen Shade Features Designed by Kelly Wearstler Hand applied living finish Integrated on / off switch located on power cord ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 28" Width: 17" Shade Height: 12" Shade Width (top): 13" Shade Width (bottom): 17" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Recommended Bulb: 12W LED, A Shape Voltage: 120 volts Aged Iron