Visual Comfort KW1730 Axis 45" LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp by Kelly Wearstler Antique Burnished Brass Lamps Floor Lamps

Visual Comfort KW1730 Axis 45" LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp by Kelly Wearstler Axis LED Pharmacy Floor Lamp Features Designed by Kelly Wearstler Integrated LED light source Built-in low / medium / high switch on shade ETL Rated for dry locations 1 Year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 45" Width: 6" Length: 18" Shade Height: 1-1/2" Shade Length: 18" Electrical Lamping: Integrated LED w/ Dimmer Wattage: 15w Lumens: 1200 Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Average Hours: 22,000 Voltage: 120 Antique Burnished Brass