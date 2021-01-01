Jamesdar Kurv Warm Gray Dining Side Chair (Set of 2), Taupe Gray

When the Kurv Chair gets put in a space, the fun begins. It doesn't matter whether its indoors or outdoors, the Kurv Chair not only handles the weather, it wears well. Rain or shine, the chair is ideal for the outdoors with its ultra durable and fade resistant surfaces. Indoors, it livens up the dining table but is also perfect as an entry chair or desk chair. It's as versatile as a chair can be. The airy design complements just about any space and the variety of colors add a touch of whimsy that you'll appreciate. The contoured shape is ergonomically designed for comfort. Smooth surfaces are weatherproof and easy to clean. Color: Taupe Gray.