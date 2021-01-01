Londontown Kur Nourishing Cuticle Oil By Londontown in White

Enriched with vitamins A and E as well as antioxidant-packed oils, this fast-absorbing formula is designed to deeply nourish and hydrate your cuticles while promoting healthier nail beds. About Londontown Started in a small flower garden in Radlett, England with a mission to effectively hydrate hands and nails, Londontown created Florium Complex a proprietary blend of hand-picked botanicals and luxurious oils to add intense nourishment to their collection of nail care and nine-free lacquers. Today, Londontown is committed to revolutionizing the industry by setting a new standard of excellence with groundbreaking formulas and effective ingredients that support strong, hydrated, and healthy nails.