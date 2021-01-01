Kingston Brass KSR60 Edenscape 72" Wide Wall Mounted Shower Curtain Rod with Rings Polished Chrome Shower Accessories Shower Curtain Rods

Kingston Brass KSR60 Edenscape 72" Wide Wall Mounted Shower Curtain Rod with Rings Get all of your shower curtain accessory essentials with the help of this all-inclusive shower curtain rod and rings set. This package includes everything you need to give your shower or bath area an upgraded look with a straight tension shower rod that adjusts from 60-72". The matching rollerball rings easily fit onto most shower curtains and glide open with a light tug. Kingston Brass KSR60 Features:??????? 1″ O.D. Shower rod adjusts from 60″ to 72″ Flanges cover 2-11/16″ diameter to wall Shower rod base constructed from solid brass Includes 12 shower curtain roller ball rings Covered under Kingston Brass' 1-year limited warranty Constructed of stainless steel Coordinates with products from the Edenscape line seamlessly Kingston Brass KSR60 Specifications: Width: 72" Bar Diameter: 1 Escutcheon Diameter: 2-11/16" Polished Chrome