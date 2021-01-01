From safavieh

Safavieh KSN301C-3 3 ft-3 in. x 4 ft-10 in. Kashan Power Loomed Small Rectangle Area Rug, Ivory & Ivory

$80.08
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Safavieh KSN301C-3 3 ft-3 in. x 4 ft-10 in. Kashan Power Loomed.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com