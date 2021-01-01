From visual comfort

Visual Comfort KS5553 Boswell 23" Large Pendant by kate spade NEW YORK Polished Nickel / Blush Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Visual Comfort KS5553 Boswell 23" Large Pendant by kate spade NEW YORK Boswell Large Pendant Features Designed by kate spade NEW YORK White glass globe shade Requires (4) x candelabra (E12) base bulbs and (3) x medium (E26) base bulbs ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 21" Overall Height: 56" Min Custom Height: 28" Width: 22-1/2" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Ceiling Canopy Diameter: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) and Medium (E26) Number of Lights: 7 Recommended Bulb: 9W LED, B Shape Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel / Blush

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com