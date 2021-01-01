KRYSS Dining Chair by Skargaarden - Color: Grey (PKDC-T-BP)

Practical, stylish and comfortable, the KRYSS Dining Chair encompasses all three into one modern outdoor dining chair. Constructed with a teak wood frame and cushioned sunbrella upholstery, the dining chair offers a welcoming seat and a pleasing visual aesthetic. Aside from its gorgeous profile, the contemporary dining chair offers pragmatism in more ways than one: not only is the chair highly durable and able to withstand varying weather conditions due it its material make up, but it can easily collapse when the season change and its ready to be stored away. Whether picnicking, glamping, or simply enjoying an evening out on the back patio, the KRYSS Dining Chair is perfect for any situation. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Grey.