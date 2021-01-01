From tech lighting
Krysen LED Outdoor Wall Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Textured - (700OSKYSN92730Z120)
The Krysen LED Outdoor Wall Light from Tech Lighting presents a sharp yet understated design while providing glare-free illumination for any outdoor area. Its durable aluminum construction includes stainless steel mounting hardware to ensure lasting usability when weathering the elements. Its integrated LED provides a balanced beam of energy-efficient light from a discreet opening, creating a welcoming atmosphere as its light flows downward while at the same time ensuring safety and guidance after sunset. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze