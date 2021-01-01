From knoll
Krusin Square Coffee Table with Glass or Laminate Table Top by Knoll - Color: Clear (MK15-G2-B328)
In keeping with the simple linear forms of the Krusin Chair series, the new Krusin Occasional Tables serve up clean, graceful lines in a range of finishes and table top options. The Krusin Coffee Tables are constructed of angular framing in select American and European hard woods, featuring dowel and mortise & tenon joinery. The cross-base footing provides a dimensional, shadowing effect at the bottom of the table frame. A choice of Clear Glass or White Laminate table tops are offered as simple materials to complement a variety of rich wood frame finishes. Select from 10-inch or 15-inch table heights with 15 base finishes and a Clear Glass or White Laminate table top. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Shape: Square. Color: Clear.