Krusin Armchair with Upholstered Back Inset by Knoll - Color: Silver (MK01AU-ON-K1206/14)
Through an inherent and graceful visual silence, the Krusin Wood Guest Seating Collection maintains a simple linear form that is able to harmonize with a multitude of sophisticated design styles. The Krusin Armchair with Upholstered Back Inset by Knoll features a frame constructed of select American and European hard woods, with dowel and mortise and tenon construction and a beautiful steam bent top rail. The upholstered seat uses high density, polyurethane foam with elastic seat belt suspension. Solid wood options in Ash, Beech, Oak and Walnut are available in a broad palette of natural finishes along with contemporary low sheen finishes. Designer signature plate is located on underside of chair. This Armchair is also offered with a Open Back (no seat back inset). Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Silver.