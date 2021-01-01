From ash
ASH Krush Degrade
Advertisement
Showcase your fashion-forward style in the ASH Footwear Krush Degrade sneaker featuring a round toe and a fabric mesh upper. Low-profile sneaker with a traditional lace-up closure. Soft synthetic lining and cushioned footbed. Durable rubber sole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 5 in Weight: 12.6 oz Platform Height: 7 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 35 (US Women's 5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.