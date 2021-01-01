Krum Classic Hotel Towel 4 Piece Hand Towel Set

Miss those big fluffy luxury hotel towels? We created a whole new style of patented Eider & Ivory™ towels that combine the extra plushness of luxury-grade towels for five star hotels and resorts with the everlasting softness and absorbency of Eider & Ivory™ technology! The Classic Hotel Towels feel like rich cotton towels, but perform like an absorbent microfiber towel. Outer loops of cotton feel soft on skin, while the inner loops of microfiber absorb water quickly and dry fast.The Classic Hotel style is a luxury towel through and through. It's thick hand reminds you of a dreamy spa, and the Eider & Ivory™ technology ensures a strong, always absorbent linen.