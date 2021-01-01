Modway Kristin Dusty Rose Red Pleated Performance Velvet Twin Headboard

Infuse a kid's bedroom, guest room, or college dorm with the vintage modern elegance and glam deco style of the Kristin Performance Velvet Twin Headboard. Featuring luxe velvet texture, an arched shape, nailhead trim, and a pleated design, this twin size headboard is a beautiful update. Upholstered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet, this padded headboard offers supportive comfort while sitting up in bed resting, relaxing, reading, or watching TV. A beautiful backdrop for a variety of bedding styles, this adjustable headboard fits almost any twin bed with its three mounting positions. Assembly required. Color: Dusty Rose.