Krista Purity Satchel

The Krista Satchel, is a small to medium sized satchel with easy opening access and classic shape in a soft while textured and rich finish. Perfect size satchel with center zipper compartment and comes with a removable and adjustable crossbody strap. *Part of the new Purity Collection, made from 100% recycled materials. The main vegan leather material is made of 100% recycled PVB, an innovative material that is 100% recycled resin from windshield glass. Using recycled PVB reduces the carbon footprint and gives windshield glass laminate a second life. All linings in Matt & Nat bags are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. In the manufacturing of these bags, Matt & Nat have recycled on average over 6 million plastic water bottles a year*Matt & Nat is committed to using sustainable materials in the making of their vegan leathers. All of the linings are made solely of 100% recycled bottles. Approximately 6 million plastic bottles are recycled a year in the making of their bags-Small satchel with center zipper compartment-Comes with a removable and adjustable crossbody strap-Interior: Zipper pocket, logo-embossed Purity patch-Dimensions: 14"L x 9.75"H x 5.25"D-Shoulder Strap Drop: 20"-24.5"