From lark manor
Krehbiel 6 Piece Rectangular Dining Table Set
Advertisement
The dining table set will anchor any dining area in an effortless style. This rectangular wood table features a sturdy wood top and wood legs and is perfect for weekday meals and family gatherings alike. The versatile cushioned chair is upholstered in a beautiful fabric, and the bench features turned legs, a classic design that creates a timeless appeal. Perfect to gather around, this essential dining set complements any room decor.