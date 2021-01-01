Unfold a new look in any master bath, powder room, or guest bath with the Kreager Cotton Solid and Marble Effect 8-Piece Assorted Quick-Drying Towel Set. It’s easy to add comfort and style to your bathroom décor with this opulent bath towel set, which is available in two unique patterns, including a solid towel with a rope-style jacquard border and a marble effect towel design. Crafted from premium Cotton with a medium towel weight, each bath towel, hand towel, and face towel promises to be soft on your skin while being highly absorbent to keep you warm and get you dry quickly. Each towel in this bundle will soak up moisture effortlessly, keeping you toasty warm as soon as you step out of the shower or bath. Color: Brown