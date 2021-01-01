From kraken sea creatures gifts
Kraken Cephalopod Diving Sailing Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
Kraken Gift For Any Sea Creatures Lover, Sea Monster Fan Who Loves Ocean. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Octopus And Who Loves Cephalopod. Makes A Great Kraken Gift For Any Fan Of Sea Creatures. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Sea Monster And Ocean. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.