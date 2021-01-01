Safely Store Your Delicate Perishables In Heavy Duty, Zip Top Pouches. These Pouches Are Heat-Sealable And Feature A Durable Plastic Construction, Aluminum Plated Foil Interior, With A Secure Zip Seal Top. Ideal For Secure Pharmaceutical, Concentrate, Or Edible Storage. To Use, Simply Fill With Desired Contents And Secure Pouch By Applying Slight Pressure From One Side Of The Zip Top To The Other, Until Closed. Zip Top Pouches With Aluminum Plating Are Food-Grade And Made With Fda Compliant Materials. They Are Not Recommended For Liquids. - Kraft Plastic Bags W/Aluminum Plating - 5-1/8 X 7-1/4 - Durable Plastic - Quantity: 1000 - Coffee Bags by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.