These Gift Boxes Are Made Of A Natural Finish, Premium Kraft Material. The Sturdy Kraft Boxes Are Trendy And Great For A Matte, Eco-Friendly Look. Choose From Our Large Assortment Of Sizes Perfect For Everything From Accessories To Ornaments And Apparel. Tops And Bottoms Are Sold Separately. There Are Two Choices For The Tops. Preassembled Lid - These Lids Are Rigid Caps. They Come Assembled And Therefore Ship In A Larger Shipping Box. Fold Up Lid - These Lids Come Flat And You Fold Up To Make A Cap Very Similar To The Set Up One. These Lids Ship In A Smaller Shipping Box.note: Length Is The Widest Dimension Of The Opening Into The Box. Width Is The Smallest Dimension Of The Opening Into The Box. Depth Is The Distance Into The Box From The Opening To The Bottom Of The Box.these Items Are Made Of 100% Pure Wood Pulp. - Kraft Heavy Wall Gift Box Bottom - 4 X 4 X 3 - Cardboard - Quantity: 50 - High Wall Boxes by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.