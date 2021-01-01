From generation lighting
Generation Lighting KP1001 Nodes 8" Wide Mini Pendant Midnight Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting KP1001 Nodes 8" Wide Mini Pendant The Nodes one light indoor pendant in burnished brass is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. Nodes task, ceiling and wall lighting is minimal yet bold, highlighting Kelly's distinctive juxtaposition of mixed-materiality and curvilinear form. Light radiates from milk glass globes set against metal discs. All fixtures can be used or without the discs. The cast canopy is available in Burnished Brass or Midnight Black. Hanging fixtures within this family feature black fabric cords, while pivot sconces can be cord and plug or hard wire.Features:Constructed from steelComes with a frosted glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt maximum G9 bulbAdjustable black cord includedcETL listed for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 20"Maximum Height: 188"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.3lbsWire Length: 180"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: T4Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Midnight Black