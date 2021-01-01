Kozlowski 49.5" Portable Wardrobe with 5 Hanging Rack

This portable closet storage organizer clothes wardrobe is made from selected non-woven fabric cover, high-quality steel tube, and PP plastic connectors, which will durable and meet your long term storage needs. The size of the clothes wardrobe makes it suitable for organizing your small rooms and walk-in closet. Movable improved clothes hanging rod and 4 storage shelves offer you enough space both for your longer outfits and folded clothes. The zippered dustproof cover offered to keep your item away from dust and high-quality fabric tiers are easy to clean. It will be great convenient and functional. Do not hesitate to buy one! Color: Coffee