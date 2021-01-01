From david trubridge
Koura Pendant Light by David Trubridge - Color: Orange (KOU-1000-NAT-ORA)
The Koura Pendant Light by David Trubridge was inspired by the woven baskets that the Maori used to catch fresh water shrimp in New Zealand rivers. Koura, the Maori word for shrimp, give this pendant its relevant name. Koura Natural offers a beautiful net shaped shade in a sustainable material with pure and honest qualities. Using timber from sustainably managed plantations, all pieces are designed to use the minimum amount of material for the maximum amount of effect. After sailing the Pacific with his family for several years, David Trubridge landed in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, in 1985 and stayed, beginning to design lighting in 2004. Inspired by the natural and cultural environment there, his airy, contemporary designs are constructed from sustainable wood, nontoxic oils and recyclable plastics. David Trubridge's environmentally responsible designs, like his Coral pendant, were an instigator of the international raw sophistication trend. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Orange. Finish: Natural and Orange